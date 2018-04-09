Wadsworth Police investigate mysterious disappearance of 98-year-old woman

Wadsworth Police are looking for a missing 98-year-old woman.

Officers were notified that Margaret M. Douglas was missing from her home.

Police say Margaret does not own a vehicle.

She was reported missing by an out-of-town relative who learned that Margaret's friends had not been in contact with her since April 3.

An investigation has so far determined that the woman was last seen at her home around April 5.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or recent activities is asked to contact the Wadsworth Police Department at 330-334-1511.

