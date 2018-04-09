Tierra Bryant's killer, Rashad Hunt, sentenced to 23 years behind bars

Rashad hunt joins police in search for Tierra Bryant. (Source: WOIO)

An Elyria man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Monday for the murder of Tierra Bryant.

Last month, Hunt, 39, pleaded guilty to killing Bryant in March of 2015.

Hunt was arrested in California in the summer of 2017.

Following his capture, he led police to Hunt's remains, which were found in a wooded area in Elyria.

