Ohio-based healthcare company to donate 80,000 doses of Narcan

As part of its "Opioid Action Program," drug distributor Cardinal Health is donating more than 80,000 doses of the overdose antidote Narcan to first responders and law enforcement in several states.

Cardinal Health is currently facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis, but the donations are a sign of their commitment to helping communities fight the opioid epidemic that is severely impacting Ohio, according to a company press release.

Narcan is an FDA-approved nasal naloxone that counteracts the effects of a drug overdose.

Through the multi-million dollar "Opioid Action Program," the Narcan will be donated to community organizations who will then distribute the overdose-reversal medication to schools and first responders in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

