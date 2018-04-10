Northeast Ohio weather: A major warm-up is coming!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We'll have a little cloudiness around the area this morning. This may be accompanied by a few passing flurries. Nothing too significant, just frustrating given the fact that it's now April 10th.

We'll scour out the early-morning cloud cover fairly quickly and end up with a beautiful (albeit cooler-than-average) day.

9:00 AM: 33°, Noon: 40°, 5:00 PM: 45°

Clouds will increase again tonight. No rain or snow is expected through the overnight hours. This will also be our last really cold night for a while. Overnight lows will once again drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Big Warm-Up On Tap This Week:

A broad upper level ridge of high pressure will be building in over the coming days. This week's impending warm-up will be our big weather story going forward.

Wednesday's high: 57°

Thursday's high: 67°

Friday's high: 76°

Saturday's high: 77°

Sunday's high: (We won't talk about this yet.)

Impactful rain chances are fairly minimal until Saturday.

A few passing showers are possible Wednesday. We may also see a few showers on Wednesday night, early Thursday morning, and Thursday night.

The daylight hours of your Thursday and Friday look pretty good!

Weekend Outlook:

The aforementioned ridge of high pressure will remain over the area into Friday night. This feature will move east on Saturday, opening the gates for our next weather maker to come in from the west.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and late day thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. (It will not be as warm if the rain comes in sooner.)

Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

In the wake of this weekend's weather system, temperatures will fall again. We'll drop into the 30s on Sunday night. Highs on Monday will only climb into the low 40s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible. (But we won't focus too much on this right now. We'll just enjoy this week's warm-up.)

