Free Cone Day: Ben & Jerry's scooping out free ice cream on Tuesday

Ben & Jerry's is giving back to their customers and celebrating their 40th Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 10.

To mark the ice cream holiday, Ben & Jerry's stores across the country are scooping out free ice cream.

"Since 1979, it’s been our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support," the company posted on Facebook. "And we've kept it up every year since, spreading the peace, love & FREE ice cream around the world!"

Pick a flavor and make a plan to visit the nearest Scoop Shop to you. Most shops are open from noon to 8 p.m.

Click here to find the nearest Ben & Jerry's location in your area.

