HopSkipDrive offers car service to children without adult supervision

HopSkipDrive is a ride-hailing service that provides children with transportation when a parent or adult may not be available to get the kid where they need to be.

Run through an app similar to Uber and Lyft, HopSkipDrive hires drivers who are experienced in childcare and have deeper background checks than other ride-hailing companies.

Parents are able to book a ride, at least 8 hours in advance, for a minor under 18 years of age to transport them to events like an after-school activity or a weekend ballet recital.

The driver, or "caregiver," and passenger exchange code words to ensure that the right person shows up at the pickup location at the appropriate time.

The service is currently only offered in parts of California, and recently launched in Colorado, but hopes to expand to neighborhoods across the country soon.

