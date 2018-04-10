Party barn plans stirring controversy in North Ridgeville neighborhood

A group of residents in the Avalon Estates subdivision in North Ridgeville are pushing back against a rezoning proposal that would turn a nearby barn into an event center.

Tuesday night at 7 o’clock, the city's planning commission is meeting to discuss the proposal. Members are expected to vote to either recommend or not recommend the request. City council will decide on the matter.

"We're concerned about noise. we're concerned about traffic," said Carl Caporale, who lives near the barn which is located on property on Case Road. "Right now, we're pretty much up in arms about the whole situation."

Caporale said plans to turn the red barn into an event space for weddings and other gatherings-- inconsiderate. He said it's a misfit for the middle-class neighborhood on Avalon Drive.

"They're saying events of up to 100 people," Caporale said. "if you look here this family has two little kids. I mean it's right in our backyard. It's just a matter of 40 feet from our backyards."

Caporale said several of his neighbors are also mad about the rezoning request. He said they have the support of their homeowner's association.

The party barn is part of a proposal that would also turn a home on the Case Road property into a bed and breakfast.

City documents indicated Joseph Lucas is asking for land, which he owns, to be rezoned from residential to a neighborhood business district. If it's approved, a bed and breakfast.

However, the city's board of zoning & building appeals would then need to grant a variance for the barn to be used as an event center.

An attempt to speak with Lucas wasn't successful.

Caporale is hopeful for a peaceful outcome.

"It's just a process that we're going to have to go through, and hopefully it will go in our favor," he said.

