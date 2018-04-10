'King' James sends message to New York and the rest of the NBA with shoes

LeBron James let his stats and shoes do the talking Monday night against the New York Knicks.

Wearing a left shoe that read "I'm" and a right sneaker that read "King," James scored 26 points and totaled 11 assists while beating the Knicks 123-109.

The Knicks and the Cavaliers have become somewhat of a regular season rivalry. James always seems to perform when playing in New York.

He has also been involved in several slightly physical and verbal altercations with some of the Knicks players.

Despite the past beefs, a billboard campaign strategically placed near Madison Square Garden is trying to lure James to the Knicks.

The Cavaliers take on the Knicks again on Wednesday for the final game of the regular season. This time, the two will square off in Cleveland.

