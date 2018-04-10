Warrensville Heights High School student being treated for bacterial meningitis

A student at Warrensville Heights High School has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, a potentially fatal infection.

According to officials from the high school, the student is being treated and is now recovering.

There is no evidence at this time that shows the student actually contracted the bacteria from the school. As a precaution, the school was cleaned thoroughly before students returned to class on Tuesday.

Bacterial meningitis, if left untreated, can be fatal or cause serious long-term complications if antibiotic treatment is not started immediately. Symptoms include fever, headache, neck pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds.

A bacterial infection in the ears, mouth, or sinuses can spread to the brain or spinal cord, and can be spread from person to person by mouth or nose secretions.

"Parents, students and community members should be assured that the student will not return to the High School until receiving medical clearance,” said Superintendent Donald Jolly II.

School officials say parents should make sure children are up to date on all vaccinations.

