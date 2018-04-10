Missing 98-year-old woman found dead, Wadsworth police discover body

The body of a missing 98-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday morning has been found dead by Wadsworth police.

According to the Wadsworth Police Department, Margaret Douglas was reported missing on April 9. An out-of-town relative learned that the woman's friends have not been in contact with her since April 3.

Police initially did a walk-through of her home, but did not immediately observe any signs of foul play.

Officers performed a secondary search Monday night and eventually found her body in a "hidden location."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wadsworth Police Department are continuing to process the scene. The cause of her death has not been released.

Douglas' body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

