Student expelled for issuing death threats at Lake Ridge Academy

Last week disciplinary action was taken when two high school students got into an escalated altercation.

According to school officials, last week an exchange occurred between two boys, involving a serious threat. The school immediately investigated with the help of police to gain a full understanding of the situation.

This was the second altercation involving the two students. The first occurred earlier this semester over social media.

In a letter mailed to parents Monday evening, Lake Ridge Academy expressed the following:

"Today, appropriate steps were taken to ensure that there will be no further incidents. The student involved will not be returning to Lake Ridge Academy."

