Arsonist arrested, charged with setting 2 Olmsted Township homes on fire

Two house fires in Olmsted Township on Easter have been ruled as arson. (Source Olmsted Township Fire Department)

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a recent arson investigation in Olmsted Township.

According to the Olmsted Township Police Department, Robert Wey was named a person of interest within the first 24 hours of two arson fires that occurred Easter morning on Bagley Road and Bronson Road.

Wey was arrested by North Olmsted police on unrelated charges on April 6. He was then transferred to Olmsted Township for questioning.

He faces two counts of arson, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of possession of criminal tools.

"Arson is a serious crime that puts the lives of neighbors, bystanders and firefighters at risk," said State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey. "But cooperation at the state and local level was instrumental in solving this case, and is a great example of what can be accomplished when agencies pool their resources and work together."

Way appeared in Berea Municipal Court on Monday and is currently in county jail, according to police.

The Investigators from the Olmsted Township fire department, police department, and the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office conducted the investigation.

