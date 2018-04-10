Ravenna schools to add nearly 200 cameras for school safety

Brown Middle school to put in 100 security cameras by Fall of next year. (Source: Pixabay)

Safety First.

Brown Middle School will soon have 100 security cameras strategically placed throughout the school's campus to increase student safety on campus. - While the high school will have a total of 80.

Ravenna Superintendent Dennis Honkala said the cameras were made possible due to the permanent improvement levy the district passed last year.

The schools hope to have the cameras installed by May 1. But the lengthy installment could extend the project till next Fall.

The cameras cost a little over $45,000 total, approximately $17,000 coming from an Ohio Department of Education grant with the rest taken care of through the levy funding.

All the cameras will be linked directly to the police department, where they will be able to see in real time what is happening at the schools.

The city is putting a lot into safety within the district, even advocating for an additional School Resource Officers.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.