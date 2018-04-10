Verdict reached in deadly shooting over dirt bike

A jury reached a verdict in the William Knight trial on Tuesday morning.

They deliberated about five hours before finding the Streetsboro man guilty of shooting and killing Keith Johnson during the sale of a dirt bike.

This happened in March of 2017 in the 700 block of Danmead Avenue.

Akron police say Knight's son-in-law noticed his dirt bike, which had been stolen in Feb. of 2016, was for sale on a social media site.

Knight's son-in-law arranged for a buy and Knight went along.

During the sale, an argument began and Knight, 64, says Johnson, 24, got on the dirt bike and began riding towards them, so he shot him.

Johnson was hit once in the head, near his right eye.

Johnson was unarmed.

Knight will be sentenced on April 23 at 9 a.m. He could be sentenced to life in prison.

