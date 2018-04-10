180 security cameras to be installed in Ravenna schools

In an effort to increase student safety, 80 new security cameras will be installed in Ravenna High School and 100 others will be placed strategically in Brown Middle School.

After a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school that left 17 students and faculty members dead and several other recent school-related shootings, the demand for safer classrooms has never been higher.

Ravenna School District Superintendent Dennis Honkala made the announcement during a recent safety meeting. He said that the funding for the new cameras, totaling approximately $45,000, comes primarily from a 2017 levy passed in the district. Other funding will come from an Ohio Department of Education grant.

The cameras will be linked directly to the Ravenna Police Department, Honkala says. Officers will be able to view the cameras in real time and see what is happening at the school.

He added that he hopes to have cameras installed by May 1. If they are not in place then, they will definitely be in place in time for the 2018-19 school year.

