Armed robbery at a Cleveland Boost Mobile store

Officers are looking for the suspect who robbed a Boost Mobile store employee at gunpoint during a robbery.

According to Cleveland police, the suspect entered the Storer Avenue store on April 5 and asked to see a couple of items.

While the store employee was getting the items, officers say the suspect pulled a gun from his jacket and jumped the counter.

He then demanded all the money from the register and some cell phones.

Before leaving the store, the suspect made the employee walk to the back of the store.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, please contact Cleveland Police Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-623-5218.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.