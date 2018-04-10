Elderly father dies in Akron house fire

No cause to the fire that killed an 82-year-old man. (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters say a father was killed in a house fire around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

According to Akron firefighters, the son returned to their home in the 400 block of Beechwood Drive and found the house full of smoke.

He called 911 and told arriving firefighters, his father was still inside.

Firefighters found the dad inside the home and brought him outside, but he was already deceased.

His name is not being officially released, but family members identify him as Ben Gulley, 82.

No firefighters were injured.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

