Exclusive dating app 'The League' launches in Cleveland for a lucky few

The dating scene can be pretty tough to navigate.

But this dating app claims to fix all your problems, there's just one catch: It's invite only.

The League, is an invite-only dating app designed for aspiring power couples. It's an exclusive site with a very selective application process.

The app operates on both Android and iOS in 30 cities around the world. Cleveland is the latest city on the list.

The League has handpicked 500 individuals from the Cleveland area.

There are currently 3,000 more on the wait list.

Applicants were selected based on a variety of factors: degree, education institution, professional title (or past professions), industry, number of referrals, and, finally, the number of users inside that fit preferences.

Eligible parties must also link their profiles to their Linkedin and Facebook page to ensure no awkward conversations with fellow employees.

If all this sounds strange, don't worry you're not alone...good luck out there! Download the app here

