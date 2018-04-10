Cleveland City Kennel reduces adoption prices; because they have too many dogs

The Cleveland Kennel is once again too crowded, so they are reducing the adoption prices for dogs.

The regular $61 fee will be only $41 through April 15.

"There are 101 City Dogs at the kennel currently awaiting loving homes," said Michelle Harvanek, Shelter Operations Manager.

Every City Dog available for adoption has already been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered and comes with a 2018 Cuyahoga County license.

The city kennel, located at 2690 W. 7th, is open from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-2 p.m. on Sunday.

You can check out the City Dogs here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.