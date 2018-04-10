Ohio's top prospect Alonzo Gaffney commits to Ohio State

Today, Garfield Heights junior Alonzo Gaffney announced his commitment to Ohio State University to play basketball.
The 6-foot-9 Gaffney is the top prospect in the state of Ohio and a top 25 standout in the country.
There’s no place like Home...♥? pic.twitter.com/ONFxzho0ZI— ?? (@alonzo_gaffney) April 10, 2018
The whole community looks to be proud of their own, but no one is more excited than head coach Sonny Johnson.
Wow !!!! @alonzo_gaffney the #1 player n Ohio & top 25 players n the country Just committed to OHIO STATE.Alonzo was being recruited by BLUE BLOODS like Michigan St, North Carolina & Kansas #O.H.I.O @BillLandis25 @AdamJardy @OhioStateHoops @mgoul @NEO_Spotlight @ZachFleer270 pic.twitter.com/7B5Cfk9Geu— Sonny Johnson (@sonnyjohnson32) April 10, 2018
