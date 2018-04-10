Ohio's top prospect Alonzo Gaffney commits to Ohio State

The 6-foot-9 phenom is just a junior. (Source: Twitter)

Today, Garfield Heights junior Alonzo Gaffney announced his commitment to Ohio State University to play basketball.

The 6-foot-9 Gaffney is the top prospect in the state of Ohio and a top 25 standout in the country.

The whole community looks to be proud of their own, but no one is more excited than head coach Sonny Johnson.

