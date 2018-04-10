Sports author goes inside LeBron's move to Miami: 19 Sports Overtime

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

Ian Thomsen, author of the new book “The Soul of Basketball,” goes inside LeBron’s move to Miami and the King’s relationship with Pat Riley.

NFL draft analyst Ian Wharton discusses the Cleveland Browns and Johnny Manziel.

Join Tony Zarrella and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.