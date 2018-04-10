North Royalton man opens fire on would-be intruders; victim dumped in parking lot

A bloody bag of suspected marijuiana was found on scene. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland 19 has obtained new information from North Royalton police about a shooting that occurred Tuesday night:

A man was shot multiple times at a home in the 9100 block of York Road, after four men approached the resident in his driveway.

According to police, it was the resident who opened fire, hitting one of the would-be intruders.

The other three were not injured and fled the scene in a car with the wounded suspect.

About a block down the road, police say the suspects decided to dump the victim in the parking lot of the VCA York Royalton Animal Hospital.

The three suspects in the car then took off, only to be arrested later by Parma police.

The shooting victim is at MetroHealth hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooter is in custody, but police have not announced whether he'll be charged.

Police are investigating this shooting as part of a possible drug deal gone bad.

A bloody bag of suspected marijuana was found on scene in the parking lot of the veterinarian clinic.

