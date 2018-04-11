Parkland shooting victim's father supports Kasich's 'red flag' gun law in Ohio

The father of a girl killed during the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Florida appeared alongside Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Tuesday to show support for Ohio's gun laws.

Fred Guttenberg, who is dealing with the death of his daughter Jaime, backed Kasich's proposed "red flag" law in Ohio.

"The best way to describe is, one of the major features of the bill, is if somebody is emotionally unstable and poses a risk, both to themselves and others, it only stands to reason that through an approach to the court, that person would lose their guns," Kasich said. "That is not a violation of anybody's Second Amendment."

The law would place a temporary restraining order, stripping guns from people who show warning signs of violence.

"Anything other than common sense gun safety would have solved the issue that happened to my daughter," says Guttenberg. He added, "It's common sense. It doesn't take away anybody's right."

Guttenberg's daughter was one of 17 students and faculty members killed in February during the Parkland, Fla. school massacre.

