Northeast Ohio weather: Big warm up underway

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Much warmer air continues to build in this evening. We will see sprinkles this evening but then a shot of steady rain tracks in overnight and early tomorrow morning. We get in the heart of the warm air tomorrow. Expect it to be very windy and warm. Scattered showers will be around the first half of the day. Temperatures should be able to warm above 70 degrees. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Very warm Thursday night with just spotty showers around. Friday will be the pick day for sure. Mostly cloudy, windy, and very warm. Temperatures approach 80 degrees for a high.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.