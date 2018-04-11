Northeast Ohio weather: Finally feeling like April today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

High pressure has moved into our region. This feature will move southeast today, allowing a weak disturbance to pass over the area. By Thursday, low pressure will move over the central Great Lakes, bringing a warm front with it. The warm front will be in our area on Friday.

Good morning! Today is finally going to feel more like April. High temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.

9:00 AM: 39°, Noon: 50°, 5:00 PM: 56°

Unfortunately, April showers will be passing through but they won't last all day. The peak timing for showers will be from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Today will also be quite windy with winds sustained from the southwest at 10 – 20 mph. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph today. (Get used to the winds. They'll be up through Saturday.)

If you have plans tonight, you'll want to take an umbrella along. A few rain showers are possible after 6:00 PM. Showers will become more numerous after 3:00 AM.

Still On Track For A Warm-Up:

If anyone deserves a warm-up, it's us! A broad upper level ridge of high pressure will build east across the eastern United States, as we round out the work week. This will bring us a brief but much anticipated warm-up.

Thursday's high: 72°

Friday's high: 80° (Likely cooler along the lakeshore!)

Saturday's high: 74°

Sunday's high: 60°

In terms of rain chances during this time, there are a few. We're anticipating a few morning showers on Thursday. A few additional showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Most of the daylight hours on Thursday and Friday should be nice and dry.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms will move in during the day.

Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy and cooler.

Back To Winter:

Our end of the week warm-up won't last long.

We're forecasting highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. (I'm just the messenger.) Rain and snow showers will be possible each day.

