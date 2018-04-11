Social media group 'Faceblock' calls for Facebook boycott on Wednesday

A group calling itself "Faceblock" wants all social media users to boycott the digital platforms on Wednesday as part of an organized message to Mark Zuckerberg.

The movement is gaining support. Tech giants Elon Musk of Tesla and Steve Wozniak of Apple are deleting their Facebook pages in response to the controversy.

This 11th of April join our online protest to let Mark Zuckerberg know that he can do better to protect our data.

Facebook's CEO appeared in front of Congress on Tuesday for questioning, and is expected to be interviewed during another session on Wednesday regarding the recent controversies surrounding the social media giant.

If millions of us refuse to use Facebook for just 24 hours on 11 April when Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify to the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, and post about why we're doing it, together we'll send a powerful message that Facebook must do better. Our governments must also do more to protect our privacy, regulate digital monopolies, defend our civil rights, and safeguard democracy. - Facebook Faceblock

It was recently revealed that a data firm Cambridge Analytica misused data from up to 87 million users. It was also reported that Russia tried to interfere with U.S. elections through methods on Facebook.

The irony of the planned boycott; it is being promoted on Facebook. Reactions were mixed on whether Facebook users could or would kick Facebook for a day.

