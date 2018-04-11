Male in serious condition after being pulled from apartment fire in Cleveland

Cleveland firefighters responded to a west side apartment building early Wednesday morning for a fire in an apartment unit.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews were called to the Riverview Towers in the 1700 block of West 25th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Cleveland paramedics say crews pulled one male occupant from the apartment. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

