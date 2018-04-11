'Alianna Alert' bill, named after murdered Cleveland teen, moves to the Ohio Senate

Ohio Senate Bill 82, also known as the "Alianna Alert Bill," will move to the Ohio Senate floor Wednesday.

A committee in Columbus will vote on the bill at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and then the bill will move to the senate for a vote later in the day.

Democratic Sen. Sandra Williams of Cleveland introduced SB 82 in response to the murder of Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old girl who boarded an RTA bus in Jan. 2017. She never made it to school.

Alianna’s family didn’t even know she wasn’t in class until later that day. Her body was found three days later inside an abandoned home.

Williams introduced the Alianna Alert bill last spring. It would require schools to make at least one attempt to call parents within two hours of the start of school if a child is absent and parents have not already notified the schools of an absence.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.