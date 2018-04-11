Cleveland facing police shortage; deployment plan to be discussed at city hall

Wednesday morning, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and command staff are scheduled to meet with city council’s safety committee.

The committee will be listening to a special presentation on what’s being called the "Cleveland Division of Police Deployment Plan."

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association has raised concerns about staffing levels and officer burnout. The union has specifically said there’s a shortage at the department’s Fourth District, which covers the city’s east side. Union leaders said the result is some officers working 15- and 16-hour shifts.

In March, 42 officers graduated from the academy and were assigned to neighborhood districts. Three more academy classes are scheduled this year. The police department currently has just under 1,500 sworn members. They plan to hire an additional 250 officers by the beginning of 2019. Leaders said they expect to hire 150 this year and an additional 100 next year.

