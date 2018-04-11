Cleveland Metroparks, Cleveland Clinic collaborate on new health and wellness campaign

Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Clinic are partnering on a new wellness campaign aimed at improving health in the community and introducing residents to all that is offered in the Metroparks system.

WATCH HERE: Mobile users click here for Wake Up Cleveland live stream.

The "Explore Your Park" program is a new approach to wellness, connecting the community with free activities that drive a healthy lifestyle.

"With more than 300 miles of hiking, biking and bridle trails across 18 reservations, it's never been easier to get outside and get active, said Brian Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO. "The 'Explore Your Park' initiative will drive awareness to our thousands of free recreation and education programs."

A new website is also launching as part of the initiative. The page will feature wellness tips from Cleveland Clinic experts.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.