Party's over! Kegs scatter across Pennsylvania interstate after tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer carrying beer kegs crashed off a Pennsylvania overpass Tuesday, scattering the kegs and debris across the interstate.

According to the Bensalem Fire Department, crews responded to I-95 northeast of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning for the crash.

The truck went through the concrete barrier and landed on the interstate below.

The kegs, which were reportedly empty, spilled across the roadway.

The driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

