Report: Tristan Thompson caught on video cheating on soon-to-be mom Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is expected to deliver her child with Tristan Thompson any day now, but new videos have surfaced showing the Cavaliers star allegedly cheating while in the relationship.

A video posted by TMZ shows Tristan bringing a female back to a New York City hotel Sunday morning during the team's road trip against the Knicks.

This comes as Khloe is reportedly preparing to deliver the couple's child. She previously said she wants to give birth in Cleveland.

A second video was published by TMZ allegedly showing Tristan kissing and and cuddling with two women inside a Washington, D.C. lounge. The video was allegedly obtained from a surveillance video recorded in Oct. 2017 when Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

