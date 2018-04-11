Cleveland Cavaliers playoff tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers single game tickets for the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs go on sale on April 11 at 11 a.m.

According to the Cleveland Cavaliers website, tickets for Round 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs will first be available to Wine & Gold United and Wine & Gold Nation members.

Any available tickets for the first two games will then be made available to the public at 11 a.m.

The defending Conference Champions are currently ranked No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and play their final game of the regular season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Seeking their fourth-straight trip to the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers have the opportunity to take the No. 3 seed.

The Cavaliers will have home-court advantage in the first round.

