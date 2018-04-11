A Christmas Story House expands next door to the 'Bumpus House'

A Christmas Story House on Cleveland's west side is expanding its overnight property to the home next door; the Bumpus' house, known for their Christmas turkey-stealing hounds.

The home from A Christmas Story, which is located at 3153 West 11th Street, was initially founded as a museum, but overnight stays started in June 2017.

"With the coming addition of the Bumpus House we are excited to be able to offer our visitors additional lodging options," said Brian Jones, founder and owner of A Christmas Story House & Museum. "We are always striving to offer new ways to make visiting Ralphie's house on Cleveland Street a unique and memorable experience."

Guests now can stay overnight at Ralphie's family home or, beginning in the fall of 2018, the neighboring Bumpus home. Renovations are currently underway to the adjacent property

The Bumpus' dogs harassed Ralphie's "Old Man" throughout the film, and most notably, charged into their home and stole their holiday feast.

