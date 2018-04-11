Driver crashes after a police chase in Medina County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say a Cleveland man crashed after leading them on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, they tried to pull over Dayvid Wre Jr. for going 76 mph in a 35 mph zone on US 42 near Grafton Road around 3:41 a.m.

Troopers say Wre did not stop and continued west on Grafton Road.

A short time later, Wre lost control, went airborne and crashed in a front yard in the 500 block of Grafton Road.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Akron General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the crash and pursuit remain under investigation and no charges are filed at this time. Troopers also say they believe Wre had been drinking.

