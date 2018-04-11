Christmas Story House is welcoming the Bumpuses to the neighborhood in new venture

The Bumpus House is coming to Cleveland. (Source: The Christmas Story House)

The Christmas Story House and Museum has become a "major award" in the realm of Cleveland attractions and it just announced an expansion.

Our hillbilly neighbors, the Bumpuses had over 785 smelly hound dogs, and they ignored every other human being on earth except my old man!

The museum has bought the property adjacent to Ralphie's movie home, which technically would have been the Bumpus home.

According to a news release the home at 3153 W. 11th Street in Tremont is currently being renovated so that it can be used for overnight rentals.

In June of 2017, the museum started renting out Ralphie's home for the night and it's has become extremely popular especially around the holidays.

"With the coming addition of the Bumpus House we are excited to be able to offer our visitors additional lodging options," said Brian Jones, founder and owner of A Christmas Story House & Museum. "We are always striving to offer new ways to make visiting Ralphie's house on Cleveland Street a unique and memorable experience."

The renovations have already begun and are expected to be completed by this fall.

No dates have been set for when the Bumpus House will be ready for overnight rentals.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.