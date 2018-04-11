Cleveland officers shot at while on patrol. (Source: WOIO)

Police say a suspect open-fired on a Cleveland police cruiser late Tuesday evening.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of E. 95 and Garfield.

According to Cleveland police, the officers were on patrol when they were shot at several times.

After the shooting, the officers started a pursuit, but quickly ended it.

The suspects remain on the loose.

Neither officer was injured.

