NBA odds for the playoffs, Cleveland is the Vegas favorite to win the East

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorite to win the Eastern Conference. (Source AP Images)

The NBA odds for the playoffs list the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Vegas favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are currently the No. 4 seed in the conference.

The Cavs clearly have the best player in world and Cleveland has won the Eastern Conference the last three years.

Cleveland Cavaliers playoff tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday

According to Sporting News Cleveland is -110 to win the East followed by the Toronto Raptors at +150 and the Philadelphia 76ers at +500.

Last night @KingJames became the only player in @NBAHistory to win 10 straight division titles. ??

#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/qFF7goL2bI — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 10, 2018

Vegas has Cleveland at +750 to win the NBA Finals only the Golden State Warriors at +140 and the Houston Rockets at +160 are ahead of the Cavs.

Cleveland finishes the regular season at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

Cavs fans fight back: LeBron James billboard campaign goes up in Philadelphia

The 76ers are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in Philly's last game. It is possible the Cavs move up to the No. 3 seed.

If the playoffs started today the Cavs would play the Indiana Pacers in the first round, the Pacers beat Cleveland three times this season.

The Cavs did win the last time the teams met, Cleveland defeated Indiana 115-108 on Jan. 26.

The playoffs will officially start on Saturday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.