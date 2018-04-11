Cleveland police investigating possible pipe bomb on city's west side

Officers investigating bomb complaint at W. 80 and Detroit. (Source: WOIO)

Officers and bomb sniffing dogs at W. 80 and Detroit. (Source: WOIO)

Possible pipe bomb scare on Cleveland's west side. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police and bomb sniffing dogs responded to an apartment on the city's west side Wednesday morning.

Officers say they received a complaint of a possible pipe bomb in the area of W. 80th and Detroit.

Multiple officers are on scene investigating.

At this time, there are no evacuations.

One man is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.