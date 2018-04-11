Parma man who stabbed ex-girlfriend and her mom sentenced to 32 years in prison

The Parma man who was convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mom at their home last November was sentenced to 32 years in prison. (Source WOIO)

The Parma man who was convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mom at their home last November was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Joshua Harvey, 18, forced his way into the home on the 10000 block of Moore Drive in Parma on Nov. 12.

"Mentally I wasn't there, I wasn't ready for the breakup," Harvey said in court.

The 17-year-old girl and the 56-year-old mom survived the attack.

"I let my emotions get to me," Harvey said.

Both victims suffered severe injuries to the face and neck.

The 56-year-old woman said she has scars on her face from the attack.

"I couldn't go back to work until February 1st," the woman said.

The 17-year-old girl managed to call 911 during the attack.

Police arrested Harvey in the driveway of the home.

Harvey pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, attempt aggravated murder, attempt murder, kidnapping and felonious assault.

