Cartons of cigarettes stolen from 2 Akron businesses during break-ins

Cartons of cigarettes were stolen from two Akron businesses during break-ins early Wednesday morning.

The Akron Police Department said around 3 a.m. the Convenient Food Mart on Massillon Road was broken into.

Police said the suspects used a rock to break out a window. Investigators said the suspects entered the store and stole 15 cartons of cigarettes and took $500 in cash.

A second business was hit around 5 a.m. on April 11.

Authorities said two male suspects threw a rock through a window at the A1 Market on East Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects stole 70-80 cell phones, two handguns, multiple cartons of cigarettes and a safe containing an unreported amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the break-ins are asked to call police at .

