17-year-old boy shot in Cleveland, rushed to MetroHealth

The Cleveland Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was shot on the 800 block of Paxton Road on Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Cleveland Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was shot on the 800 block of Paxton Road on Wednesday.

Police said he was transported to MetroHealth by EMS.

Investigators have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.