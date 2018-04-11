Explore Your Park: Cleveland Metroparks kicks off new partnership with Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Metroparks is teaming up with Cleveland Clinic for a new health and wellness campaign.

It's called "Explore Your Park," and it's all about learning more about the free opportunities for outdoor exercise the parks have to offer.

“The fresh air and the changing scenery, you can be on the same trail, but with all four seasons, it’s going to look different. It brings variability, and it makes it more fun for the person who is exercising," said Dr. Josh Miller, Vice President of Regional Hospitals for Cleveland Clinic.

Starting this spring, you'll see new signs around the Brecksville Reservation, with information about how you can get the most out of your trip to the park, including health information and options for different types of exercise.

"There is such diversity and so much to do," said Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.

The best part about the campaign for a lot of park-goers is the cost. It's free to work out in the Metroparks.

“There is no gym membership required here, so thousands of free programs and activities for you to come out and get active," Manderfield said.

Metroparks is also engaging more with the community to let them know about ongoing activities and opportunities. Watch their Facebook page for a live series kicking off next week.

They're also giving away 10 free T-shirts in recognition of the campaign kickoff. To win one, just take a picture of how you're getting active in the parks, then post it on Instagram with the hashtag #getactiveCLE and tag Cleveland 19 News.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.