Cleveland Browns preseason schedule announced

The 2018 preseason schedule for the Cleveland Browns has been announced. (Source WOIO)

The 2018 preseason schedule for the Cleveland Browns has been announced.

Browns at New York Giants

Browns vs. Buffalo Bills

Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Superbowl 52 Champions)

Browns at Detroit Lions

Cleveland went undefeated in the preseason last year. The Browns did not win a game during the regular season in 2017.

During the NFL Draft this year the Browns will have the No. 1 pick and the No. 4 pick in the first round.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.