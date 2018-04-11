LeBron plays all 82 games for the first time in his career

LeBron James plays in all 82 games for the first time in his career. (Source AP Images)

For the first time in his illustrious 15 year career LeBron was able to play all 82 games in the regular season.

What does that mean for the Cavs?

Apparently our star player is aging like wine.

We've seen stars like Tim Duncan rest in games leading up to the post season, James is doing quite the opposite and has no plans of slowing down.

He's spent this season injury free and is averaging a near triple double at 27 points | 8.7 rebounds | 9.2 assists

No Breaks, No Days Off

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

His workout regimen from this offseason seems to be paying off. - No complaints here, the Cavs' will host the first round this Saturday against the ----

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.