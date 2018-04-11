Cleveland police cruiser struck by joyriding driver, prompting street shutdown

A joyriding driver took his father's car Wednesday evening and crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser while attempting to evade officers.

According to police, the incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue, and prompted a brief shutdown of the neighborhood.

The young driver was apprehended, and the suspect's father appeared on scene to help the investigation.

The cruiser was damaged, but no officers were injured.

