Update: Mercedes slams into car and home on Cleveland's West Side; woman injured

Cleveland 19 News has learned new information about an accident involving a Mercedes on Cleveland's West Side:

Witnesses say the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and slammed into a parked car in the driveway of a home in the 7000 block of Lawn Avenue, near West 73rd Street.

A witness says a pregnant woman was sitting in the parked car in the driveway, and when the Mercedes struck the vehicle, she became trapped inside.

The force of the crash then caused the Mercedes and the parked car to hit the porch and garage area of the home.

The driver fled the scene and police are still looking for him.

The accident happened at about 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland firefighters responded to extract the woman from the car and she was taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on her condition, and no one inside the home was injured.

