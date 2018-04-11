Police deploying extra security to Parma High School in response to shooting threat

The Parma Police Department will deploy extra officers to the city's high school tomorrow in response to a threat made on social media.

According to police, a post on Facebook and Snapchat stated there would be a shooting at Parma High School.

The school has decided to remain open; all students and parents are aware of the situation.

