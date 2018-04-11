QB prospect Josh Allen meeting with Browns in Berea tomorrow: 19 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

QB prospect Josh Allen meeting with Browns in Berea tomorrow: 19 Sports Overtime

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Wyoming QB Josh Allen could be the number one NFL Draft pick in 2018
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

  • Wyoming beat writer Brandon Foster is talking about top NFL QB prospect Josh Allen.
  • Allen is scheduled to visit the Cleveland Browns Berea training camp tomorrow.
  • The NFL Draft is only two weeks away.

