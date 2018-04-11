Ty Lue benches LeBron after his tenth point to stay on the safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ty Lue benches LeBron after his tenth point to stay on the safe side

Sure, playing all 82 games is a phenomenal feat, but health is still most important.

Tyronn Lue won't caught up in the hype. - Prior to the game Coach Lue mentioned he planned on letting LeBron rest early.

He was hesitant to let him dress at all, but decided to pull him after his tenth point to keep the streak of the most games with ten or more points alive. 

LeBron scored 10 with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

The Cavs hope to close out the season strong. A win against the New York Knicks could potentially make them third in the conference. 

