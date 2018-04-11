Ty Lue benches LeBron after his tenth point to stay on the safe side

Sure, playing all 82 games is a phenomenal feat, but health is still most important.

Ty Lue said he tried to talk LeBron James out of playing tonight, but he will play in his 82nd game. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/NEjbpIwOjD — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 11, 2018

Tyronn Lue won't caught up in the hype. - Prior to the game Coach Lue mentioned he planned on letting LeBron rest early.

Tyronn Lue said the Cavs will try to win tonight with No. 3 still up for grabs if MIL beats PHI, but he still plans to pull LeBron James after he scores 10 pts to keep his streak intact. Said CLE has consistently put health over seeding the last several years. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2018

He was hesitant to let him dress at all, but decided to pull him after his tenth point to keep the streak of the most games with ten or more points alive.

LeBron scored 10 with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

The Cavs hope to close out the season strong. A win against the New York Knicks could potentially make them third in the conference.

